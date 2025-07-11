Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $TXRH Given 'Buy' Rating

July 11, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXRH. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TXRH.

$TXRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXRH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$TXRH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $210.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $170.0 on 06/10/2025
  • Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $220.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $205.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $164.0 on 04/23/2025

$TXRH Insider Trading Activity

$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793.
  • GREGORY N MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $641,922.
  • REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508
  • CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385.
  • HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $349,853
  • DONNA E EPPS sold 800 shares for an estimated $149,216
  • WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500

$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

