New Analyst Forecast: $TXRH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXRH. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TXRH.
$TXRH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXRH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025
$TXRH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $210.0 on 07/11/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $170.0 on 06/10/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $220.0 on 06/06/2025
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $205.0 on 06/04/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $164.0 on 04/23/2025
$TXRH Insider Trading Activity
$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793.
- GREGORY N MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $641,922.
- REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508
- CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385.
- HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $349,853
- DONNA E EPPS sold 800 shares for an estimated $149,216
- WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500
$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE added 2,116,552 shares (+3696.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,681,059
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,089,256 shares (+209.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,502,727
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 673,623 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,245,800
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 556,133 shares (+702.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,668,441
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 506,444 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,388,763
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 460,537 shares (+8956.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,739,280
- BARCLAYS PLC added 455,553 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,908,796
