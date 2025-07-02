New Analyst Forecast: $TXRH Given $212.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXRH. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 212.0 for TXRH.

$TXRH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $200.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 04/07/2025

$TXRH Insider Trading Activity

$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793 .

. GREGORY N MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $641,922 .

. REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385 .

. HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $349,853

DONNA E EPPS sold 800 shares for an estimated $149,216

WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500

$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

