New Analyst Forecast: $TXRH Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXRH. Dennis Geiger from UBS set a price target of 200.0 for TXRH.
$TXRH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $200.0 on 05/05/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 04/15/2025
- David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 04/07/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $209.0 on 01/08/2025
$TXRH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TXRH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$TXRH Insider Trading Activity
$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793.
- HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,550 shares for an estimated $653,243.
- REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508
- GREGORY N MOORE sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $454,302
- CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385.
- DONNA E EPPS sold 610 shares for an estimated $119,352
- WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500
$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 747,791 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,923,930
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 673,623 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,245,800
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 479,325 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,484,609
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 460,537 shares (+8956.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,739,280
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 433,729 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,257,723
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 422,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,311,605
- FMR LLC added 402,465 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,616,759
