New Analyst Forecast: $TXN Given $245.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXN. Joshua Buchalter from TD Cowen set a price target of 245.0 for TXN.

$TXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXN recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $TXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Buchalter from TD Cowen set a target price of $245.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $205.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $240.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $260.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $245.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 06/18/2025

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,038 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,060 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

