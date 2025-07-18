New Analyst Forecast: $TXN Given $192.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXN. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 192.0 for TXN.
$TXN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXN recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $TXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $192.0 on 07/18/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 07/16/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joshua Buchalter from TD Cowen set a target price of $245.0 on 07/11/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $205.0 on 07/08/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $240.0 on 07/08/2025
$TXN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $125,000 on 05/15, 05/12, 04/11, 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
$TXN Insider Trading Activity
$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607.
- MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262.
- JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955
- SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240
$TXN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,048 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,340,539 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,994,858
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,597,511 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,472,726
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,402,803 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $706,489,958
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,278,120 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,378,164
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,257,086 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $405,598,354
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,140,605 shares (+2898.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,666,718
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,071,039 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,165,708
