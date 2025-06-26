New Analyst Forecast: $TXG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXG. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TXG.

$TXG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

$TXG Insider Trading Activity

$TXG insiders have traded $TXG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN MATEO purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $445,572

SERGE SAXONOV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,377 shares for an estimated $218,279 .

. BENJAMIN J. HINDSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,058 shares for an estimated $112,723 .

. ADAM TAICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,044 shares for an estimated $33,562

$TXG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $TXG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

