New Analyst Forecast: $TX Given 'Sector Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Outperform' for $TX.

$TX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

$TX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a target price of $41.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Thiago Ojea from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Caio Greiner from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 03/12/2025

$TX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TX stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

