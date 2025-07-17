New Analyst Forecast: $TX Given 'Sector Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Outperform' for $TX.
$TX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TX forecast page.
$TX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a target price of $41.0 on 07/17/2025
- Thiago Ojea from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 04/03/2025
- Caio Greiner from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 03/12/2025
$TX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TX stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 1,332,471 shares (+211.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,519,796
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 785,500 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,476,180
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 617,617 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,244,945
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 473,907 shares (+15956.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,766,942
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 365,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,394,993
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 356,645 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,113,058
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 201,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,294,164
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.