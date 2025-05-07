New Analyst Forecast: $TWST Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWST. Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 44.0 for TWST.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWST forecast page.

$TWST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 02/03/2025

$TWST Insider Trading Activity

$TWST insiders have traded $TWST stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILY M. LEPROUST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 43,878 shares for an estimated $1,977,696 .

. PATRICK JOHN FINN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,772 shares for an estimated $1,315,911 .

. ROBERT CHESS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,044 shares for an estimated $758,051 .

. PAULA GREEN (SVP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,355 shares for an estimated $556,686 .

. ADAM LAPONIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,964 shares for an estimated $480,757 .

. DENNIS CHO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 6,806 shares for an estimated $309,309 .

. ROBERT F. WERNER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,234 shares for an estimated $186,463.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $TWST stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.