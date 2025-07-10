New Analyst Forecast: $TWO Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWO. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 12.0 for TWO.

$TWO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TWO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.625.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.25 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities set a target price of $13.5 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.5 on 04/16/2025

$TWO Insider Trading Activity

$TWO insiders have traded $TWO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM ROSS GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,463 shares for an estimated $366,019 .

. STEPHEN G KASNET sold 12,129 shares for an estimated $145,184

NICHOLAS LETICA (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,777 shares for an estimated $131,945 .

. REBECCA B SANDBERG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,360 shares for an estimated $109,225 .

. ROBERT RUSH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,528 shares for an estimated $88,508 .

. SPENCER ABRAHAM sold 3,641 shares for an estimated $43,619

ALECIA HANSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,525 shares for an estimated $41,068 .

. JILLIAN HALM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,851 shares for an estimated $22,223 .

. NATHAN BOUCHER (EVP General Counsel RoundPoint) sold 686 shares for an estimated $7,642

$TWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $TWO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

