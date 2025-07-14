New Analyst Forecast: $TWLO Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWLO. James Fish from Piper Sandler set a price target of 140.0 for TWLO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWLO forecast page.

$TWLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWLO recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $TWLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Thomas Blakey from Keybanc set a target price of $146.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $170.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $122.0 on 05/02/2025

$TWLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/06, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 02/06, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 02/25 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TWLO Insider Trading Activity

$TWLO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 60,204 shares for an estimated $6,571,359 .

. AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,491 shares for an estimated $4,416,480 .

. ERIKA ROTTENBERG sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $492,118

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TWLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $TWLO stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.