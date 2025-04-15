New Analyst Forecast: $TWLO Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWLO. Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 125.0 for TWLO.
$TWLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWLO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TWLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 04/15/2025
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 01/24/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 01/24/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $135.0 on 11/27/2024
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $135.0 on 11/15/2024
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 11/12/2024
- Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $90.0 on 10/31/2024
$TWLO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 02/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/06, 01/31 and 0 sales.
$TWLO Insider Trading Activity
$TWLO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,175 shares for an estimated $3,596,379.
- AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 28,692 shares for an estimated $3,037,881.
- DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,475 shares for an estimated $2,479,536.
$TWLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of $TWLO stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,085,299 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,619,115
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,867,619 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,932,261
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,864,235 shares (+718.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,566,518
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,787,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,258,193
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,625,369 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,749,881
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,682,602 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,855,624
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,582,248 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,009,363
