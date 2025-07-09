New Analyst Forecast: $TWFG Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWFG. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 42.0 for TWFG.
$TWFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TWFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/09/2025
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025
- Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025
- Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 03/04/2025
