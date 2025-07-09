New Analyst Forecast: $TWFG Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWFG. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 42.0 for TWFG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG forecast page.

$TWFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TWFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 03/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.