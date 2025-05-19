New Analyst Forecast: $TVTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TVTX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TVTX.

$TVTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TVTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 85,607 shares for an estimated $1,920,517 .

. ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,726 shares for an estimated $1,905,071 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $540,000 .

. ELIZABETH E REED (Chief Legal Officer and GC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $516,280 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (Chief Research Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,786 shares for an estimated $414,148 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $308,497 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,347 shares for an estimated $214,222 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,889 shares for an estimated $159,031.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

