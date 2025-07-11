New Analyst Forecast: $TVRD Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TVRD. Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 52.0 for TVRD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TVRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TVRD forecast page.

$TVRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TVRD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TVRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $52.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $78.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $65.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Debanjana Chatterjee from Jones Trading set a target price of $39.0 on 04/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.