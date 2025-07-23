New Analyst Forecast: $TV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TV. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TV.
$TV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
$TV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.4.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $9.0 on 07/23/2025
- Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $2.4 on 06/16/2025
- Vitor Tomita from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.2 on 05/21/2025
$TV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TV stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FPR PARTNERS LLC removed 16,589,070 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,030,872
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,854,719 shares (+2297631.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,245,758
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,842,375 shares (+99.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,724,156
- GFS ADVISORS, LLC removed 2,142,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,749,532
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,909,775 shares (+193.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,342,106
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 1,736,160 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,038,280
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,707,516 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,988,153
