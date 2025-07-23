New Analyst Forecast: $TV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TV. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TV.

$TV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

$TV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $9.0 on 07/23/2025

Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $2.4 on 06/16/2025

Vitor Tomita from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.2 on 05/21/2025

$TV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TV stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

