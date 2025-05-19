New Analyst Forecast: $TTWO Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTWO. Wyatt Swanson from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 270.0 for TTWO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTWO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTWO forecast page.

$TTWO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTWO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/08, 03/03, 02/10, 02/03 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TTWO Insider Trading Activity

$TTWO insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARL SLATOFF (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,712 shares for an estimated $7,016,310 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,694,000

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,960 shares for an estimated $387,338 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,972 shares for an estimated $384,082 .

. MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 173 shares for an estimated $37,056

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of $TTWO stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.