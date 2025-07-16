New Analyst Forecast: $TTI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTI. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TTI.

$TTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$TTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $6.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/01/2025

$TTI Insider Trading Activity

$TTI insiders have traded $TTI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT HALLEAD (VP-Treasurer & IR) has made 2 purchases buying 148,764 shares for an estimated $454,824 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANGELA D JOHN purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $49,320

$TTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

