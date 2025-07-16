New Analyst Forecast: $TTI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTI. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TTI.
$TTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTI forecast page.
$TTI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $6.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/01/2025
$TTI Insider Trading Activity
$TTI insiders have traded $TTI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KURT HALLEAD (VP-Treasurer & IR) has made 2 purchases buying 148,764 shares for an estimated $454,824 and 0 sales.
- ANGELA D JOHN purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $49,320
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,655,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,920,800
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 2,251,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,564,220
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 1,049,081 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,912
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 1,036,000 shares (+156.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,480,960
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 864,793 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,905,704
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 803,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,701,137
- OVATA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD removed 800,000 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,688,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.