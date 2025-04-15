New Analyst Forecast: $TTI Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTI. Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 6.5 for TTI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTI forecast page.
$TTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 821,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,940,271
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 664,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,377,120
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 596,175 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,134,306
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 486,456 shares (+224.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,512
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 462,213 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,654,722
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 448,566 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,605,866
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 414,640 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,484,411
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.