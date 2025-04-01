New Analyst Forecast: $TTGT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTGT. Joshua Reilly from Needham set a price target of 25.0 for TTGT.

$TTGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TTGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $25.0 on 01/14/2025

$TTGT Insider Trading Activity

$TTGT insiders have traded $TTGT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SEAN GRIFFEY has made 20 purchases buying 148,248 shares for an estimated $3,542,666 and 0 sales.

$TTGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TTGT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

