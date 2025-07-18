New Analyst Forecast: $TTE Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTE. Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a price target of 66.0 for TTE.
$TTE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.8.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/18/2025
- Martijn Rats from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $60.8 on 05/12/2025
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025
$TTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $TTE stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,346,169 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,083,672
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,266,169 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,908,472
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,195,980 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,367,946
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,119,406 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,414,374
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 925,541 shares (+287.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,873,247
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 856,450 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,403,750
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 665,620 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,058,957
