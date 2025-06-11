New Analyst Forecast: $TTC Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTC. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 76.0 for TTC.
$TTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 05/28, 04/29, 04/10, 04/02, 03/20.
$TTC Insider Trading Activity
$TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 407 shares for an estimated $32,466 and 0 sales.
$TTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $TTC stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,578,711 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,601,225
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,412,514 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,510,393
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,810,429 shares (+1184.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,708,709
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,348,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,009,483
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,156,314 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,121,843
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,146,537 shares (+2077.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,410,566
- STATE STREET CORP removed 733,498 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,361,979
