New Analyst Forecast: $TTC Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTC. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 76.0 for TTC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTC forecast page.

$TTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 05/28, 04/29, 04/10, 04/02, 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TTC Insider Trading Activity

$TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 407 shares for an estimated $32,466 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $TTC stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.