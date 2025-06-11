Stocks
TTC

New Analyst Forecast: $TTC Given $76.0 Price Target

June 11, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTC. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 76.0 for TTC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTC forecast page.

$TTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TTC Insider Trading Activity

$TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 407 shares for an estimated $32,466 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $TTC stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.