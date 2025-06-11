Stocks
TTAN

New Analyst Forecast: $TTAN Given 'Hold' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTAN. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Hold' for $TTAN.

$TTAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

$TTAN Insider Trading Activity

$TTAN insiders have traded $TTAN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID SHERRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,175 shares for an estimated $963,063.
  • MICHELE O'CONNOR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,494 shares for an estimated $520,007.

