New Analyst Forecast: $TTAN Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTAN. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Hold' for $TTAN.

$TTAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTAN forecast page.

$TTAN Insider Trading Activity

$TTAN insiders have traded $TTAN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SHERRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,175 shares for an estimated $963,063 .

. MICHELE O'CONNOR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,494 shares for an estimated $520,007.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.