New Analyst Forecast: $TTAN Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTAN. Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 150.0 for TTAN.

$TTAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTAN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TTAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $109.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $124.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $125.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Andrew Sherman from TD Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 05/21/2025

$TTAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTAN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/11.

$TTAN Insider Trading Activity

$TTAN insiders have traded $TTAN stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS VIII L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,037,237 shares for an estimated $109,264,313 .

. ARA MAHDESSIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 109,731 shares for an estimated $12,082,882 .

. WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,917 shares for an estimated $10,000,103 .

. STRATEGIC PARTNERS V, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,917 shares for an estimated $10,000,103 .

. BYRON B DEETER has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 31,187 shares for an estimated $3,511,656 .

. DAVID SHERRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 32,575 shares for an estimated $3,310,591 .

. VAHE KUZOYAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,208 shares for an estimated $2,638,017 .

. MICHELE O'CONNOR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,225 shares for an estimated $702,195.

