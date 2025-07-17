Stocks
TT

New Analyst Forecast: $TT Given $450.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TT. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 450.0 for TT.

$TT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $432.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $450.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $502.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $480.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $460.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $410.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $400.0 on 05/16/2025

$TT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TT Insider Trading Activity

$TT insiders have traded $TT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID S REGNERY (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,181 shares for an estimated $12,301,882.
  • DONALD E. SIMMONS (Group President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,573 shares for an estimated $6,341,359.
  • CHRISTOPHER J KUEHN (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,936 shares for an estimated $3,823,417.
  • EVAN M TURTZ (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,087 shares for an estimated $1,780,148.
  • MAIREAD MAGNER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,196 shares for an estimated $1,463,011.

$TT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $TT stock to their portfolio, and 661 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

TT

