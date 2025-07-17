New Analyst Forecast: $TT Given $450.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TT. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 450.0 for TT.

$TT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $432.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $450.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $502.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $480.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $460.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $410.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $400.0 on 05/16/2025

$TT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/23.

$TT Insider Trading Activity

$TT insiders have traded $TT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S REGNERY (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,181 shares for an estimated $12,301,882 .

. DONALD E. SIMMONS (Group President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,573 shares for an estimated $6,341,359 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KUEHN (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,936 shares for an estimated $3,823,417 .

. EVAN M TURTZ (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,087 shares for an estimated $1,780,148 .

. MAIREAD MAGNER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,196 shares for an estimated $1,463,011.

$TT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $TT stock to their portfolio, and 661 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

