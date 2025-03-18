New Analyst Forecast: $TSVT Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSVT. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 5.0 for TSVT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSVT forecast page.

$TSVT Insider Trading Activity

$TSVT insiders have traded $TSVT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MASTER FUND, LP KYNAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,238,047 shares for an estimated $80,053,571 .

. NICK LESCHLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,870 shares for an estimated $254,901 .

. WILLIAM D III BAIRD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,481 shares for an estimated $95,240 .

. JESSICA SNOW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,266 shares for an estimated $28,265 .

. MARCELA V. MAUS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $13,182

VICTORIA EATWELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $8,961.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSVT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.