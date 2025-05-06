New Analyst Forecast: $TSN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $TSN.

$TSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

$TSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Benjamin Theuer from Barclays set a target price of $76.0 on 11/12/2024

$TSN Insider Trading Activity

$TSN insiders have traded $TSN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NOEL W WHITE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 201,057 shares for an estimated $12,843,510 .

. JOHN H TYSON (Chairman of the Board) sold 185,394 shares for an estimated $11,822,575

WES MORRIS (Group President Poultry) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,863 shares for an estimated $3,051,502 .

. ADAM S. DECKINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $680,376

$TSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

