New Analyst Forecast: $TSN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSN. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TSN.
$TSN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
$TSN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025
$TSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,049,367 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,580,108
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,949,521 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,208,935
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,518,416 shares (+776.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,700,124
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,376,113 shares (+176.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,619,770
- DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 1,598,896 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,025,553
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,597,272 shares (+4207.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,921,926
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,271,750 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,150,367
