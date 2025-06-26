New Analyst Forecast: $TSN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSN. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TSN.

$TSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$TSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

$TSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

