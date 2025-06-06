New Analyst Forecast: $TSM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSM. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TSM.
$TSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSM forecast page.
$TSM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,297 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 1,134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 29,015,000 shares (+82900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,816,490,000
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,346,607 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,717,536,762
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 6,666,660 shares (+16500.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,106,665,560
- FMR LLC removed 6,562,802 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,425,132
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,313,216 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,047,993,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,250,045 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,037,507,470
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,457 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,847,862
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.