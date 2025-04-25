New Analyst Forecast: $TSM Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSM. Barclays gave a rating of 'Hold' for $TSM.

$TSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

$TSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 01/28.

on 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$TSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,148 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 980 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

