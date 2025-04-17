New Analyst Forecast: $TSM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSM. Daiwa gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TSM.
$TSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSM forecast page.
$TSM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/04, 01/28, 10/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,133 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 938 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,158,772 shares (+67.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $821,315,882
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 4,089,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $807,658,856
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 3,214,157 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $634,763,865
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,036,192 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $599,617,558
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,931,209 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $578,884,465
- FMR LLC added 2,572,488 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,040,655
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,489,441 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,639,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.