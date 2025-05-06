New Analyst Forecast: $TSLX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLX. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TSLX.

$TSLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLX forecast page.

$TSLX Insider Trading Activity

$TSLX insiders have traded $TSLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GRAF (See Remarks) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $TSLX stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.