New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $500.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. Dan Ives from Wedbush set a price target of 500.0 for TSLA.

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.

on 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.

on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 162 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 161 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $41,162,798 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 47,277 shares for an estimated $15,829,971 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,920 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,925 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

