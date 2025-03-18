New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $430.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 430.0 for TSLA.

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $302.8 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI set a target price of $275.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $404.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $411.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $270.0 on 11/18/2024

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 60,277 shares for an estimated $19,336,978 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,919 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

