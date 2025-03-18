New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $430.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 430.0 for TSLA.
$TSLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $302.8 on 02/26/2025
- Chris McNally from Evercore ISI set a target price of $275.0 on 01/03/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $404.0 on 01/03/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $411.0 on 12/02/2024
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $270.0 on 11/18/2024
$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/07, 01/08, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 14 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $165,000 on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/14, 02/13, 10/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $350,000 on 10/28, 10/11.
$TSLA Insider Trading Activity
$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650.
- KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 60,277 shares for an estimated $19,336,978.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,919 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,920,325 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,006,224,047
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 8,637,195 shares (+36790.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,488,044,828
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,442,244 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,005,475,816
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 5,719,466 shares (+4963.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,309,749,149
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,318,641 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,147,879,981
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,236,250 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,114,607,199
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 5,075,418 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,049,656,805
