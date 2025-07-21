New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $341.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. John Murphy from B of A Securities set a price target of 341.0 for TSLA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.
$TSLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $330.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $341.0 on 07/21/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $285.0 on 07/11/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 07/08/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $175.0 on 07/08/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $375.0 on 07/08/2025
- Michael Tyndall from HSBC set a target price of $120.0 on 07/03/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $303.0 on 06/30/2025
$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 06/05, 05/23, 05/16, 05/12, 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 12 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/29, 05/27, 05/16, 05/15, 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 06/05, 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TSLA Insider Trading Activity
$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358.
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 46,236 shares for an estimated $14,464,157.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
- XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, APAC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,857,105
- JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,924 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,772 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,670,839 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,802,094,635
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 9,764,260 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,101,714,831
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 8,638,364 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,718,414
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 6,435,598 shares (+581880.5%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,044,332,060
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,660,651 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,467,014,313
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 5,566,098 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,442,509,957
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,416,473 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,403,733,142
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.