New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $285.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 285.0 for TSLA.

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $313.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $285.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $175.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $375.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Tyndall from HSBC set a target price of $120.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $303.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $475.0 on 06/26/2025

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 46,236 shares for an estimated $14,464,157 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, APAC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,857,105

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,861 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,819 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

