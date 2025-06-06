Stocks
TSHA

New Analyst Forecast: $TSHA Given 'Buy' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSHA. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TSHA.

$TSHA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSHA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSHA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSHA forecast page.

$TSHA Insider Trading Activity

$TSHA insiders have traded $TSHA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $TSHA stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 10,115,236 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,060,178
  • OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 8,025,000 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,154,750
  • ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 5,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,949,999
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,569,678 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,351,852
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 3,240,855 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,504,788
  • VR ADVISER, LLC removed 3,225,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,483,000
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,640,688 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,280,556

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSHA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.