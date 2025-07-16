New Analyst Forecast: $TSCO Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSCO. Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a price target of 66.0 for TSCO.

$TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Zaccone from Citigroup set a target price of $51.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew McClintock from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Justin Kleber from Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/25/2025

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,455 shares for an estimated $5,007,590 .

. III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

DENISE L JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,180 shares for an estimated $516,715 .

. MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

