New Analyst Forecast: $TS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TS. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TS.

$TS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TS forecast page.

$TS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jamie Franklin from Jefferies set a target price of $47.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 11/06/2024

$TS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $TS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.