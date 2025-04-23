New Analyst Forecast: $TS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TS. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TS.
$TS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/06/2024
$TS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jamie Franklin from Jefferies set a target price of $47.0 on 12/09/2024
- Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 11/06/2024
$TS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $TS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,569,000
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,097,274 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,465,984
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 963,392 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,406,583
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 842,591 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,841,513
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 778,021 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,401,413
- FMR LLC removed 770,064 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,100,718
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 752,257 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,427,792
