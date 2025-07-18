New Analyst Forecast: $TRV Given $316.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRV. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 316.0 for TRV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRV forecast page.

$TRV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRV recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TRV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $271.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $316.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $264.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $274.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $269.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $296.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $270.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 04/09/2025

$TRV Insider Trading Activity

$TRV insiders have traded $TRV stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 675 institutional investors add shares of $TRV stock to their portfolio, and 687 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.