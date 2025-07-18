New Analyst Forecast: $TRV Given $316.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRV. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 316.0 for TRV.
$TRV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRV recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TRV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $271.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $316.0 on 07/18/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $264.0 on 07/10/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $274.0 on 07/07/2025
- Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $269.0 on 05/19/2025
- David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $296.0 on 04/17/2025
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $270.0 on 04/11/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 04/09/2025
$TRV Insider Trading Activity
$TRV insiders have traded $TRV stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA OLIVO (EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl) sold 36,199 shares for an estimated $9,925,639
- ALAN D SCHNITZER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,456 shares for an estimated $9,707,110.
- AVROHOM J. KESS (Vice Chmn & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,434 shares for an estimated $6,419,363.
- DANIEL S. FREY (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,286 shares for an estimated $5,547,740
- MOJGAN M LEFEBVRE (EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,448 shares for an estimated $4,989,327.
- JEFFREY P. KLENK (EVP & Pres., Bond & Spec. Ins.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,180 shares for an estimated $4,142,183.
- DAVID DONNAY ROWLAND (EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer) sold 12,069 shares for an estimated $3,307,003
- MICHAEL FREDERICK KLEIN (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,044 shares for an estimated $2,479,575.
- WILLIAM H HEYMAN (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $2,188,000.
- ANDY F BESSETTE (EVP and Chief Admin Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,363,800
- PAUL E. MUNSON (SVP & Corp. Controller) sold 4,052 shares for an estimated $1,107,371
- DIANE KURTZMAN (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,086,599.
$TRV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 675 institutional investors add shares of $TRV stock to their portfolio, and 687 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,194,268 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $587,054,460
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,112,009 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $558,541,900
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 958,854 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,578,528
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 855,495 shares (+246.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,244,207
- FMR LLC added 838,093 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,642,074
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 819,570 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,743,482
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 671,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,651,005
