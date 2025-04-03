New Analyst Forecast: $TRUE Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRUE. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $TRUE.
$TRUE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/27/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024
$TRUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $TRUE stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,398,853 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,217,721
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 326,545 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,218,012
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 312,445 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,165,419
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 224,969 shares (+75.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $839,134
- BCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 190,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $711,478
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 170,475 shares (+113.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $635,871
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 136,132 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,772
