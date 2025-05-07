New Analyst Forecast: $TRUE Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRUE. Ryan Meyers from Lake Street set a price target of 1.5 for TRUE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRUE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRUE forecast page.

$TRUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TRUE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.