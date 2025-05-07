New Analyst Forecast: $TRUE Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRUE. Ryan Meyers from Lake Street set a price target of 1.5 for TRUE.
$TRUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TRUE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,398,853 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,217,721
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 944,668 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,492,575
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 326,545 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,218,012
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 312,445 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,165,419
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 224,969 shares (+75.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $839,134
- BCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 190,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $711,478
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 170,475 shares (+113.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $635,871
