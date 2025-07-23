New Analyst Forecast: $TRP Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRP. Roger Agarwal from Jefferies set a price target of 68.0 for TRP.

$TRP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TRP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Agarwal from Jefferies set a target price of $68.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $76.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $77.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Aaron Macneil from TD Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Robert Kwan from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/18/2025

$TRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $TRP stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

