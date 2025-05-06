New Analyst Forecast: $TROW Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TROW. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 90.0 for TROW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TROW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TROW forecast page.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.