New Analyst Forecast: $TROW Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TROW. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 90.0 for TROW.
$TROW Insider Trading Activity
$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183
- ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
- ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119
- JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965
$TROW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,586,976 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,665,485
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,158,425 shares (+107.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,006,283
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 821,411 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,463,028
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 635,934 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,917,776
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 559,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,283,580
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 501,701 shares (+329.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,737,366
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 481,096 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,198,289
