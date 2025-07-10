New Analyst Forecast: $TRNS Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRNS. An analyst from Lake Street set a price target of 105.0 for TRNS.

$TRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $116.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ted Jackson from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 01/29/2025

$TRNS Insider Trading Activity

$TRNS insiders have traded $TRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG D. CAIRNS has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $92,427 and 0 sales.

$TRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TRNS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

