New Analyst Forecast: $TRN Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRN. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 24.0 for TRN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRN forecast page.
$TRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $TRN stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 2,966,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,135,873
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 531,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,641,785
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 446,142 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,659,584
- GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 414,017 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,531,996
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 357,641 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,553,199
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 349,089 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,253,023
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 295,054 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,356,395
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.