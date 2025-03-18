New Analyst Forecast: $TRML Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRML. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 50.0 for TRML.
$TRML Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRML recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $50.0 on 03/14/2025
- An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $42.0 on 03/06/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024
$TRML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $TRML stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,168,000
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 451,080 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,147,902
- STATE STREET CORP added 388,213 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,872,959
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 338,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,863,502
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 306,173 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,209,188
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 209,126 shares (+47.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,241,075
- UBS GROUP AG added 177,385 shares (+1497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,597,367
