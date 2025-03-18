New Analyst Forecast: $TRML Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRML. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 50.0 for TRML.

$TRML Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRML recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRML in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $50.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $42.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024

$TRML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $TRML stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

