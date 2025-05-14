New Analyst Forecast: $TRMD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRMD. Pareto gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TRMD.
$TRMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$TRMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $TRMD stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,115,672 shares (+94.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,149,820
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,658,950 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,266,577
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 482,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,380,112
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 460,122 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,949,372
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 425,900 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,283,755
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 392,280 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,629,846
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 350,555 shares (+439.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,818,294
