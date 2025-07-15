New Analyst Forecast: $TRI Given $305.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRI. Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a price target of 305.0 for TRI.

$TRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $188.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $305.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $213.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $188.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 George King from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $188.0 on 02/07/2025

$TRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $TRI stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

