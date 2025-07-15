New Analyst Forecast: $TRI Given $305.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRI. Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a price target of 305.0 for TRI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRI forecast page.
$TRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $188.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $305.0 on 07/15/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $213.0 on 06/16/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 05/02/2025
- Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 05/02/2025
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $188.0 on 05/02/2025
- Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 04/10/2025
- George King from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $188.0 on 02/07/2025
$TRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $TRI stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 5,281,032 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $912,456,708
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 750,063 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,595,885
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 702,036 shares (+365.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,297,780
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 640,629 shares (+15872.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,687,878
- FIL LTD added 526,702 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,003,571
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 499,579 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,317,259
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 491,383 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,901,154
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.