New Analyst Forecast: $TRGP Given $244.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRGP. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 244.0 for TRGP.

$TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $224.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $181.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $182.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $172.0 on 10/16/2024

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

