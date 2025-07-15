New Analyst Forecast: $TRGP Given $205.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRGP. Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a price target of 205.0 for TRGP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRGP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRGP forecast page.
$TRGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $209.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 07/15/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $195.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $209.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $197.0 on 06/05/2025
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $212.0 on 05/20/2025
- Shneur Gershuni from UBS set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $197.0 on 05/09/2025
$TRGP Insider Trading Activity
$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $10,138,403.
- MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064.
- JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806.
- WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802
- CHARLES R CRISP sold 1,947 shares for an estimated $378,167
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 474 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,410,747 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,812,451
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 962,631 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,978,636
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 924,214 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $160,887,173
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 834,666 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,325,493
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 792,397 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,851,826
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 675,520 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,421,494
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 651,282 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,562,502
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.